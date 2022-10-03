HyperDAO Hits Market Cap of $14.28 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $13,578.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,556.45 or 0.99979984 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006822 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003270 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052829 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005406 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063979 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00078657 BTC.
HyperDAO Profile
HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com.
HyperDAO Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
