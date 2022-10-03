Hyve Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $65,002.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hyve Profile

Hyve launched on October 12th, 2020. Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works.

Hyve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HYVE is a decentralized ecosystem that aims to solve the current problems in the global freelance and workforce market, leveraging the power of decentralized technologies while adding features that are non-existent on any current platform (centralized & decentralized). The result is a community-governed system designed to bring down costs for all parties involved, offer wider flexibility, cut out the middleman, welcome the unbanked, provide transparency and ensure safety, all in a decentralized manner while rewarding token holders.”

