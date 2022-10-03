Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDMGF shares. Barclays cut their target price on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Icade Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CDMGF opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Icade has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $79.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

