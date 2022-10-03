Idavoll Network Market Cap Achieves $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s genesis date was December 13th, 2020. Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idavoll is a cross-chain DAO platform, that provides a toolbox to create, manage, democratize and monetize your decentralized community. Telegram | Github “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

