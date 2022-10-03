Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Trading 449.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $110,436.92 and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.94 or 1.00045493 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00079186 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (CRYPTO:ICH) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

