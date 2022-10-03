Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.0250

Idena (IDNA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $91,804.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 90,404,815 coins and its circulating supply is 59,941,290 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. The official website for Idena is idena.io. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Idena

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

