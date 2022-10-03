Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $2,549.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Idle

Idle was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idle’s official website is idle.finance/#.

Idle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

