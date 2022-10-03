Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $406.13 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $406.13 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.92 or 0.00286490 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,262,756 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io.

Illuvium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.