Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Upgraded by Investec to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IMPUY stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. Impala Platinum has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Impala Platinum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Impala Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

