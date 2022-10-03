Index Cooperative (INDEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $113,298.00

Index Cooperative (INDEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Index Cooperative has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Index Cooperative has a market capitalization of $29.50 million and $113,298.00 worth of Index Cooperative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Index Cooperative coin can now be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00015159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Index Cooperative alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Index Cooperative

Index Cooperative’s genesis date was October 6th, 2020. Index Cooperative’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Index Cooperative’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Index Cooperative’s official website is www.indexcoop.com. The official message board for Index Cooperative is medium.com/indexcoop.

Buying and Selling Index Cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “The Index Coop is a collective that is designed to help create, maintain, and grow the best crypto indices on the market.INDEX is a governance token used to vote in changes to the Index Coop. INDEX holders may vote in smart contract upgrades to the Index Coop, vote in new Index Coop products, vote on the allocation of the Index Coop treasury, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Index Cooperative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Index Cooperative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Index Cooperative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Index Cooperative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Index Cooperative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.