Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Cap Tops $1.71 Million

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.71 million and $10,877.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010822 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Indexed Finance’s official website is indexed.finance. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

