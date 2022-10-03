Industrial Alliance Securities Initiates Coverage on Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:LSPD opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 2,276.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $4,274,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

