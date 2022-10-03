Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -3.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.