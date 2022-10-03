Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -3.81%.
ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
