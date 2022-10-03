Insider Buying: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ares Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,537,000 after acquiring an additional 430,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,642,000 after buying an additional 133,227 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after buying an additional 117,080 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

