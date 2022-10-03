Insider Buying: Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Director Acquires 6,750 Shares of Stock

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) Director Gary James Osborne acquired 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,460.40.
TSE:CHR opened at C$2.34 on Monday. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.27 and a 1-year high of C$4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$475.14 million and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$392.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.
