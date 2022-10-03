Insider Buying: GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.20 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$756,000.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$42.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$41.00 and a 12 month high of C$59.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.10. The company has a market cap of C$994.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDI shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

