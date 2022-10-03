Insider Buying: Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Buys 10,638 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 10,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,967,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,459,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of LSAK stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

