Insider Buying: Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Senior Officer Acquires 54,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Blenkhorn acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$20,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 645,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,151.42.

Paul Douglas Blenkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Resource Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Paul Douglas Blenkhorn acquired 70,000 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$32,599.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Paul Douglas Blenkhorn bought 119,000 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,980.00.

Vertex Resource Group Trading Down 13.5 %

Vertex Resource Group stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group ( CVE:VTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.