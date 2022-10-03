Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 84,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $262,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,709,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,287.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $300,720.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $188,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.

FTC Solar Stock Down 3.0 %

FTCI stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 64.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in FTC Solar by 210.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTCI. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

