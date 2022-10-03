Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $341,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,176,636.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $418.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEGH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.