Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CEO Sells 16,412 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 16,412 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $876,072.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,890.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prothena Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $60.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $74.32.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Prothena by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

