Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $77,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,563.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $235,662.50.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $135,915.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $226,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. QuantumScape’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 225,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 106,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $7,505,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

