Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Redfin Stock Down 1.7 %

Redfin stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Wedbush cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

