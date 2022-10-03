Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 850 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Nilda Mesa sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total transaction of $179,392.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

UTHR stock opened at $209.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 560.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,971,000 after acquiring an additional 118,733 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 127.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,893,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

