Insider Selling: Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$29.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$39.21.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.09.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

