InsurAce Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and $242,037.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce was first traded on March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for InsurAce is https://reddit.com/r/InsurAce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InsurAce’s official website is landing.insurace.io. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.