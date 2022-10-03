Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.55.

ICPT opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

