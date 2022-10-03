Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPTGet Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ICPT opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.