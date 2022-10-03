Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,553.00

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $203,321.00 and approximately $15,553.00 worth of Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for $79.46 or 0.00406588 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s total supply is 2,574 coins. The official website for Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is basketdao.org/baskets/BDPI. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg.

Buying and Selling Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is a basket of yield-earning tokens that allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once.”

