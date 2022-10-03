Internet Computer Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.95 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $6.05 or 0.00031181 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 490,056,719 coins and its circulating supply is 262,324,701 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

