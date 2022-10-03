Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 4,762.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,762.50 ($57.55).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Intertek Group Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 3,689 ($44.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,069.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,507.44. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,650 ($44.10) and a one year high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37).

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intertek Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In related news, insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, with a total value of £59,360 ($71,725.47).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

