Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $475.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $559.21.

Intuit Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $387.32 on Friday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

