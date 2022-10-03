InvestDex (INVEST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123,457.19

InvestDex (INVEST) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One InvestDex coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InvestDex has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. InvestDex has a market capitalization of $123,457.19 and approximately $51,798.00 worth of InvestDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008978 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010773 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
InvestDex Profile
InvestDex’s official Twitter account is @InvestDexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
