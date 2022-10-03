IOI Token (IOI) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, IOI Token has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOI Token has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $656,851.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00068883 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10530514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token launched on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 46,883,720 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOI Token is traderacemanager.com.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more.”

