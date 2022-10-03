IOST (IOST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.66 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, IOST has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $219.74 million and $13.66 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,643.54 or 0.99998923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004730 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064898 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. Telegram | Facebook | Weibo | Kakao | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.