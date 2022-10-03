IoT Chain (ITC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40,000.00

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $40,000.00 and approximately $6,978.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoT Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem.IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

