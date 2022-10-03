Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 199,337 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 308,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $481,845. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

