IRON Titanium Token (TITAN) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

IRON Titanium Token (TITAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, IRON Titanium Token has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One IRON Titanium Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. IRON Titanium Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $154,889.00 worth of IRON Titanium Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IRON Titanium Token Coin Profile

IRON Titanium Token (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. IRON Titanium Token’s official Twitter account is @TitanSwapOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IRON Titanium Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. Telegram Whitepaper “

