iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,847,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,394,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,108,000 after purchasing an additional 78,063 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 300,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $34.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

