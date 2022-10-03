iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,583 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61.

