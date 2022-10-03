iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

EWW stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $55.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

