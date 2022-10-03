iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $332,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 386.0% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98,037 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $438,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $102.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

