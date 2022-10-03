iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $62.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

