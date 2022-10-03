iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

