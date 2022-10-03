iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $358.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.78.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
