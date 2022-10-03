iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $57.85 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

