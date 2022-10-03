iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after purchasing an additional 795,673 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 237,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $91.19 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

