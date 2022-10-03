Jackpot (777) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Jackpot (777) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Jackpot has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jackpot has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jackpot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009047 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010852 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Jackpot Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,514,354 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Jackpot Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Jackpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jackpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.