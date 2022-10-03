James Hambro & Partners Has $11.76 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $54.83 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

