James Hambro & Partners Has $57.82 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 4.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $57,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

