James Hambro & Partners Has $81.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $96.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

